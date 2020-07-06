ក្រុមហ៊ុនចម្រុះ​សិប្បករ​អង្គរ សូម​ប្រកាស​ជ្រើសរើស​ក្រុមហ៊ុន​ពិគ្រោះ​យោបល់ ​ដែល​មាន​បទពិសោធន៍ និង​លក្ខណសម្បត្តិ​គ្រប់គ្រាន់ ដើម្បី​ធ្វើ​សវនកម្ម​និង​អនុវត្ត​ដំណើរការ​រៀបចំ​ផែនការ​យុទ្ធសាស្ត្រ​សម្រាប់​ការ​អភិវឌ្ឍ​រយៈពេល ៣ ឆ្នាំ​។​

​សូម​អាន​សេចក្តី​លម្អិត​ខាងក្រោម ដើម្បី​ចូលរួម​ក្នុង​ការ​ជ្រើសរើស​…

​Artisans d’Angkor has initiated a Request for Proposal (RFP) process to identify qualified consultants to guide and execute a strategic planning process for the development of a three-year strategic plan.

Artisans d´Angkor was created in 2003, following the 10 years project of “Chantiers-Ecoles de Formation Professionnelle (CEFP)” providing professional skills to rural youth with limited educational background in Siem-Reap province. Over the years Artisans d’Angkor has been promoting the Khmer Arts and Crafts and became a reference in traditional handicrafts for silk, stone and woodcarving, lacquer ware, ceramics, silver plating, and jewelry.

If you are interested, contact us before July 13th 2020 to receive the full information regarding the Request for Proposal: Mr. SOK Sangvar: sangvar.sok@artisansdangkor.com

Only the consultants demonstrating in detail their experience in successfully developing strategic plans will be allowed to receive full information. For those who do not meet this criteria, Artisans d’Angkor reserves the right not to pursue with their request for full information.